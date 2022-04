JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Volunteer firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in Jones County on Monday, April 25, 2022.

After firefighters arrived, they were able to control the fire. They said no one was at home during the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

The cause of the fire is under investigation.