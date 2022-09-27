JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – For a third time on Tuesday, Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a house fire.

The fire happened at a home on Gardner Road in the Calhoun community after 12:00 p.m.

The homeowner was inside the mobile home at the time of the fire, but he was able to escape without injury. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the man said the fire began in the living area of the home.

Within the first hour of this incident, other departments responded to two different brush fires in the County.

The Jones County Fire Council reminded neighbors that there is currently a Red Flag Warning, and it is not safe to burn at this time.