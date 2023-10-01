JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to two crashes on Saturday, September 30.

The first crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Highway 11 just south of Moselle Seminary Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found three vehicles involved in the crash.

According to officials with the Jones County Fire Council, three people had minor injuries but declined transport to a hospital. A fourth person also had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The first crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 on Highway 11 just south of Moselle Seminary Road. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

Officials said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The second crash happened just after 11:45 p.m. on Highway 29 North between Northridge Road and the Soso city limits.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found two people had been ejected from a Nissan sedan. One person had minor injuries, and a second person had critical injuries.

According to witnesses, there were three people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and it was traveling at a high rate of speed. The car lost control, ran off into a ditch and overturned.

The second crash happened just after 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 30 on Highway 29 North between Northridge Road and the Soso city limits. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

The person in critical condition was airlifted to a Jackson hospital for treatment. The person with minor injuries was taken to a local hospital in Jones County.

Officials said firefighters and law enforcement search the area for the third person believed to be involved in the crash, but they did not locate the third person while firefighters were on scene.