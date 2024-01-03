JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Volunteer firefighters in Jones County responded to two fires overnight.

The first fire happened just before 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2 at a home on Northeast Drive in the Powers community.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they found a single story wood framed house fully engulfed in flames. No one was home at the time the incident began.

Jones County deputies also responded to the scene, and they will investigate the fire.

The second fire happened just before 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3 at a home on Glade Paulding Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found a wall in the home that had a small area that had burned near an electrical outlet which had powered a space heater.

The occupants of the home were awakened by the home’s smoke detectors alerting and noticed smoke in the home. They were able to extinguish the fire, but officials said one person was injured in the process. The person was treated at the scene.