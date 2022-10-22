JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A South Jones football player was airlifted from a crash after being ejected from a car on Friday, October 21.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Darrin McGillberry, 17, was ejected from the 2006 Dodge Charger he was driving after his it left the roadway and struck a tree on the other side of the road. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Ovett-Moselle Road near Tibbehoy Creek Road.

A 16-year-old passenger told deputies he had blacked out momentarily during the crash. When he came to, he saw that McGillberry had been thrown out of the driver’s side window.

According to the newspaper, McGillberry suffered serious injuries. His family asked for prayers on Facebook as he underwent surgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.