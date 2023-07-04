JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A two-story home was damaged by a fire in Jones County.

The fire happened on Claiborne Road near the Jasper County line on Monday, July 3 just before 10:00 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Three vehicles and a nearby mobile home were also damaged in the fire, as well as a camper and a side-by-side.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the occupant, who was inside the camper, was able to escape unharmed.

Firefighters had to call for an excavator to assist in containing the blaze.

A two-story home was damaged by a fire in Jones County. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

According to officials, the homeowners were not at home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.