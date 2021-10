JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County firefighters responded to a fire at a home around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5. The fire happened at a home on New Hope Road.

The homeowner told firefighters that home of the home’s occupants was smoking in bed and fell asleep. When that person woke up, the bed was on fire. They were able to extinguish the fire, but they had to leave the home due to the smoke.

No one was hurt during the incident.