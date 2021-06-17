Jones County home damaged by fire

Video Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council, Ronnie Bishop and Kolby Shepard.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Firefighters in Jones County responded to a house fire Thursday morning. The fire happened in the 700 block of Pecan Grove Road around 9:00 a.m.

The homeowner was at the house with one of his children when he began to smell smoke. He told investigators he saw flames in his garage near the fuse box, and the flames had already reached the attic space.

The home was damaged by the fire, and the above ground swimming pool behind the home was also destroyed.

House fire on Pecan Grove Road in Jones County (Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.