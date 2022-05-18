JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested in connection to the kidnapping and beating of another man in Jones County.

Investigators said a multi-agency raid on Tuesday, May 17 led to the arrest of Jason “Frosty” Holmes in Perry County.

Jones County deputies said James Riser was found bound and dumped under a bridge in southern Jones County on January 30. He remains in critical condition.

According to investigators, Holmes was living on a sandbar on the Bogue Homa Creek off Highway 42 in Perry County. Deputies said they received reports that Holmes was armed with one or more assault style weapons and threatened to kill anyone who came close to his location.

During the search for Holmes, he allegedly fired a shot from a pistol and later claimed that he was shooting at a snake. Holmes was arrested shortly afterwards and taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

Jason Holmes (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Deputies said Holmes was found in possession of illegal narcotics as well as a weapon. He will face Felon In Possession of a Weapon and Possession of Meth While In Possession of a Firearm charges in Perry County.

His initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court is pending.