JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man for allegedly attacking his girlfriend on Thursday. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at a home on Albert McCullum Road near Moselle.

According to investigators, Gonzolo Garcia, 32, hit his girlfriend in the head with a pistol and threw her on the ground. Deputies said Garcia placed her cell phone beside her head and fired a shot into the phone.

Garcia was arrested and taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. He was charged with aggravated assault.

Deputies said his girlfriend was evaluated at the scene and is safe.