JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 19-year-old Jones County man has been accused of molesting a preteen girl he knew from church.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Cameron Herrington was charged with touching a child for lustful purposes. He was arrested by Jones County deputies.

Investigators said the girl’s mother contacted the sheriff’s office about the allegations on July 20.

Herrington appeared in Jones County Justice Court last week and was given a $10,000 bond. The judge ordered him to have no contact with the girl or her family.

Herrington posted bond and was released from jail. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.