JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County man has been charged with domestic aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at his wife and another man.

Jones County deputies said George Shirley, 61, of Ovett, was arrested on Monday after the alleged shooting. Investigators said Shirley fired shots at his wife and another man as they attempted to round up some horses on George Boutwell Road off of Highway 15 South.

Neither individual was struck by gunfire in the incident.

Deputies said Shirley was arrested about two hours after the incident at his home on Wildlife Lake Road.

Shirley was charged with domestic aggravated assault and violation of a protection order. His bond was set at $101,500.