JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies announced a suspected meth trafficker has been transferred to federal custody.

Michael Brown was arrested on Monday, January 10 at a home in Laurel. His bond was set at $1 million on Wednesday, January 12.

Deputies announced on Friday that Brown was transferred to the custody of federal authorities. He will face a federal judge on Tuesday, January 18 for his initial appearance in court.