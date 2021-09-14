Jones County man accused of using county personnel, equipment for personal use

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, State Auditor Shad White announced special agents from his office arrested Larry Barnes and presented a $4,788.89 demand letter to Roland Graham in Jones County.

According to White, Barnes, who is a contractor, allegedly used county personnel and equipment to remove debris from a demolished building located on private property. The state auditor said the county personnel and equipment were under the supervision of Graham, who is the former Jones County Beat 5 Road Foreman.

“Personal use of public property is not allowed. Everyone knows this. The days where this kind of thing will happen are over,” said White.

After his arrest, Barnes was transported to the Jones County Sheriff’s office. His bond will be set by the court. If convicted, Barnes faces up to five years in prison and $1,000 in fines.

White said Graham’s employment as a road foreman is covered by an insurance policy. If no payment is made on the demand within 30 days, the Attorney General’s office is required to file a civil suit against Graham to recover the taxpayer money.