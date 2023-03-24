JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

Deputies said the shooting happened Friday, March 24 on Gavin Mills Road in Ovett.

According to investigators, an adult male victim was shot once in the chest by a woman outside of a residence. The male victim was airlifted to Forrest General Hospital after being treated by Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) personnel.

The victim’s current condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies said the woman involved in the shooting was being question by investigators to determine whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.