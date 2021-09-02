Jones County man arrested after crashing truck into ex-girlfriend’s house

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man after he crashed his pickup truck into his ex-girlfriend’s house near Ellisville.

Deputies said they received a call on Thursday, September 2, about a pickup truck that was intentionally crashed into a home on Highway 11 south. They said Chad Williamson, 39, crashed his GMC Sierra pickup truck into the home after his ex-girlfriend broke up with him.

The truck crashed into the bedroom of the house. No one was at the home at the time of the incident.

Deputies arrested Williamson at the scene. He has been charged with felony malicious mischief. Additional charges are pending at this time.

Chad Williamson (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Williamson has been booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility in Ellisville.