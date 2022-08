JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested in Jones County after deputies found meth, weapons and more on Thursday, August 4.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said agents conducted a search warrant at a home on Pearl Hodge Road in the Rustin community.

They said agents found 58 grams of meth, digital scales, 28 weapons and other items.

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Richard Strickland (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Richard “Ricky” Strickland, 45, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance while in possession of a weapon.