Jones County man arrested after drug bust in home

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jones County deputies have arrested and charged Walter Keys, 32, in a drug bust overnight Saturday.

Narcotics agents had search search warrants for two homes on Royce Pool Road in the Hebron community that Keys was known to reside in. According to investigators, Keys was standing outside one of the homes and waved the unmarked JCSD vehicles to pull into the driveway apparently assuming that they were there to buy methamphetamine.

“It’s the first time in 16 years of serving in law enforcement that I’ve ever had an alleged drug dealer wave us in during the execution of a search warrant,” said JCSD Sgt. Jake Driskell.

Police seized 77 grams of meth and two weapons. Keys is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.