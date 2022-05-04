JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man on Tuesday, May 3 after conducting a search warrant at a home in the Calhoun Community.

Deputies said they arrested Vince Collins, 59, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Investigators said they seized 43 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun at Collins’ home on Cactus Drive. A second man at the home was detained and later released.

Vince Collins (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Collins was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center until his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.