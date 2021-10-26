Jones County man arrested after early morning chase

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County man was arrested after a chase early Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, Tyquell Gavin, 24, led deputies and Laurel police on a chase that started on University Avenue. His vehicle eventually stopped after returning to University Avenue at Choctaw Drive near his home.

Deputies said Gavin was armed with an AR pistol style weapon and was taken into custody after resisting arrest. At one point, deputies used a taser on Gavin.

Investigators stated they found multiple rounds of used ammunition inside the Nissan Altima that Gavin was driving. They also found loaded ammunition magazines.

Deputies are also investigating reports of gunfire in separate locations around the county that happened overnight. They said it’s unknown at this time if the shooting incidents are related to Gavin.

Gavin has been charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.