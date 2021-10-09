Jones County man arrested for arson

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County man was arrested and charged with arson following a fire at 166 Dacetown Road on Saturday morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Joseph Spells, 77, is accused of setting fire to a recreational vehicle/camper with an attached shed that had been converted to a residence. Spells is also a registered sex offender in Jones County.

Ellisville Fire Department, along with volunteer fire units from Moselle, South Jones, and Southwest Jones responded to the fire. The recreational vehicle and attached shed were destroyed in the fire.