JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man in connection to an incident where another man was found beaten under a bridge.

James Tingle, 32, was arrested on Friday, February 11 at a home in Ovett. He has been charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of aggravated assault.

On January 30, deputies found James Riser bound and beaten under the Union Fall bridge. During the investigation, deputies said Tingle became the suspect.

Investigators said Riser is still in critical condition at a local hospital.