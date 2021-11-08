Jones County man arrested for domestic violence after chase

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man, who was accused of attacking his girlfriend, after a chase on Monday, November 8.

Investigators said Matthew Hardin, 41, was arrested by deputies on Highway 84 West near Meador Road in the Calhoun Community.

Hardin was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility until his initial appearance in court. He has been charged with domestic violence – simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failure to comply.

Matthew Hardin, 41, was arrested by deputies on Highway 84 West near Meador Road in the Calhoun Community. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said Hardin also had three outstanding warrants.