Jones County man arrested for drug possession

MONDAY: Humidity has returned this week & it is noticeably more muggy this morning as you head out the door. Skies will be mostly cloudy and overcast today, which will keep temperatures below normal. Afternoon highs only reach the lower to middle 80s. Scattered showers and a stray t-storm or two is also possible with about a 30% rain chance.

MID WEEK: A surge of tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico & ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas will increase our rain chances for the next several days. Waves of rain and embedded thunderstorms look likely from Tuesday through Thursday with cloudy skies. Rain chances remain high with temperatures staying in the lower 80s. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is possible across Central Mississippi, with locally higher amounts. There will be a low risk for flash flooding this week.