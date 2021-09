JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County narcotics agents arrested a 39-year-old man on a drug charge.

Investigators said Sandy Beasley, 39, was arrested at a home on Highway 84 East in the Rustin community on Friday, September 3, after a search warrant was executed.

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Beasley has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He’s being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.