JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a 70-year-old man on a molestation charge.

Investigators said Jerry Tolbert has been charged with one count of molesting/touching a child for lustful purposes. They stated a report was filed by a family member, who accused Tolbert of inappropriately touching a teenage girl.

Tolbert is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility until his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.