Jones County man arrested, woman wanted for sexual battery of 3-year-old

UPDATE:

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man in connection to the sexual battery of a three-year-old child. Bill N. Saul, Jr., has been charged with sexual battery.

Bill N. Saul, Jr.

Investigators are still searching for Nichole Harris. She faces charges of sexual battery and felony child abuse.

If you know here whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a man and a woman in connection to the sexual battery of a three-year-old child.

Nichole Harris, 25, and her ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Bill N. Saul, are both wanted on sexual battery charges. The case involved Harris’ child. According to investigators, Harris is also facing a charge of Felony Child Abuse against this same child.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said, “This is the second case this week where a mother and a boyfriend or ex-boyfriend have committed unspeakable crimes against their own children. What possesses someone to do what they are alleged to have done to these children is beyond me and my investigators. It absolutely makes you sick to your stomach.”

Nichole Harris

Bill Nathan Saul

If you know the whereabouts of Harris or Saul, call the sheriff’s office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).