Jones County man found in Forrest County

UPDATE:

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said Davids Townsend has been found safe in Forrest County by deputies and has been reunited with his family.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find a missing 46-year-old man.

According to investigators, David Townsend was last seen at a home on Ovett-Moselle Road. He is believed to have left the home between 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5.

Townsend was driving a gray 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with no tag. There’s also dents/damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Deputies said Townsend left his cell phone at the home. He has a medical condition that requires immediate treatment.

David Townsend (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

If you know the whereabouts of Townsend, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).