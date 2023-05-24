JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was seriously injured due to a shooting at a Jones County apartment complex, according to investigators.

The shooting happened overnight at Lone Oak Apartments in the Hoy community. Jones County deputies said a man was shot in the foot and pelvic region.

The victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment. He has not been identified.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene of the shooting before deputies arrived. The suspect has not been identified.