Editor’s Note: The fire happened at a home in Jasper County. The following story has been corrected.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Volunteer firefighters from Jones County responded to a house fire on Sunday, July 9 in Jasper County.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the fire happened at a mobile home on County Road 351A just before 4:00 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. The homeowner and his family were not at home at the time of the fire.

Volunteer firefighters from Jones County responded to a house fire on Sunday, July 9 in Jasper County. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.