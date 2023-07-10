Editor’s Note: The fire happened at a home in Jasper County. The following story has been corrected.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Volunteer firefighters from Jones County responded to a house fire on Sunday, July 9 in Jasper County.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the fire happened at a mobile home on County Road 351A just before 4:00 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. The homeowner and his family were not at home at the time of the fire.

  • Volunteer firefighters from Jones County responded to a house fire on Sunday, July 9 in Jasper County. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.