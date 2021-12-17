Jones County mother, boyfriend charged with capital murder in 2019 death of infant

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a mother and her boyfriend for the 2019 death of a six-month-old girl.

Investigators said Brooke Stringer, 22, and Brandon Gardner, 26, have both been charged with capital murder. Gardner is not the biological father of the child.

The victim, Rosalee Stringer, was reported to be injured at the couple’s home in the Gitano Community on October 26, 2019. She was unresponsive and was taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center by first responders.

The child was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson and died from her injuries on October 28, 2019.

After an investigation, authorities determined the six-month-old died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Brooke Stringer (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Brandon Gardner (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Brooke Stringer and Brandon Gardner are being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. Their initial appearance will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17 in Jones County Justice Court.