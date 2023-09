LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel woman has been arrested after her toddler allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine.

Sherri Jackson (Courtesy: Jones Co. Adult Detention Center)

The Laurel Leader Call reported Jones County deputies arrested Sherri Jackson, 20, on Sunday, September 24. She was charged with felony child abuse.

Officials said Jackson’s two-year-old girl was tested after her father filed a complaint with Child Protective Services (CPS). The toddler is now in custody of her grandmother.

Jackson’s bond has been set at $25,000.