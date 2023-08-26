JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County woman, whose newborn twins tested positive for methamphetamine, was sentenced to serve time in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

The Laurel Leader Call reported Summer Myrick, 25, of Laurel, was ordered to serve 10 years in prison. She pled guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to felony child abuse.

Myrick was arrested in June 2022. She admitted to smoking meth a few weeks before her babies were born at South Central Regional Medical Center.

Myrick was also ordered to serve five years on post-release supervision and pay $1,927.50 in court fees and fines.