JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County organization is helping a local child advocacy group expand with a donation of $10,000.

The county has been without a children’s advocacy center for years, but Cherished Hearts, Incorporated, hopes to change that.

“Currently, the children in Jones County that do get served have to go to the coast front, so our kids have to travel if their family can afford for them to travel that far and take off work,” explained Dana Bumgardner, president of the board of directors at Cherished Hearts, Inc.

The organization hopes to bring a new center to Jones County to provide resources to families and put child abusers behind bars.

“Last year out of the 600+ reports of child abuse to Child Protective Services, 90 children went to the coast or surrounding cases to get a forensic interview. We anticipate may many more than that in our first year,” said Bumgardner.

The center has faced multiple challenges, but one local women’s group is helping them get started.

“Every year, the Ellis Club tries to give a large donation to a cause that we care about. And this cause is very near and dear to our hearts because we’re foster mothers, we’re mothers, we’re sisters, daughters, and we obviously just care about children,” said Ashlie Hernandez, president of the Ellis Club.

On Monday, the club presented Cherished Hearts with a $10,000 donation. The organization hopes to open in Jones County by July 2024.