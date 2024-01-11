JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) said neighbors should plan accordingly because several railroad crossings will be closed due to maintenance.
Officials said the project will start Monday, January 22. The project is expected be completed by Thursday, January 25, weather permitting.
The following roads are detours for the railroad maintenance project:
- DOT# 725586N Eastbuchie Road
- DOT# 725583T Ben Thompson Road
- DOT# 725581E Beason Road
- DOT# 725580X Union Road (Closed with Beason Road)
- DOT# 725579D Moselle Oak Grove Road
- DOT# 725578W Tower Road
- DOT# 725577P New Hope Road (Closed with Tower Road)
- DOT# 725575B Dacetown Road
- DOT# 725574U Ellisville School Road
- DOT# 725573M Front Street
- DOT# 725572F Laurel Street (Closed with Front Street)
- DOT# 725569X Holly Street (Hwy 29)
- DOT# 725568R E Paulding Road