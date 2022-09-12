JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man who has been charged with statutory rape has been let out on bond after being arrested over the weekend.

Jones County deputies said 44-year-old Jonathan Harrelson picked up two underage runaways from a residence and a school Friday evening. By Sunday, the two juveniles were located in Stringer after being dropped off at a local gas station.

“We know that Friday he picked up both children and took them to a local hotel. He went to Hattiesburg and then to the Coast where he checked into another hotel, and roughly around 2:30, he dropped them off at the Red Apple in Stringer, and they were able to call their parents or mothers, and we responded, as well as Jasper County,” said JD Carter, lead investigator at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Harrelson was later arrested. He appeared in court on Sunday and received a $100,000 bond, and he bonded out of jail.

Investigators also charged Harrelson with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.