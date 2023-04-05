JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County reserve deputy has been placed on administrative leave after a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Leaders with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said Reserve Deputy Ryan Walters will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).

Deputies reported a man was shot in the parking lot of the Rock Church on Highway 15 South near the intersection of Lower Myrick Road on Sunday, April 2.

The Laurel Leader Call later reported that the man had died.

The newspaper reported the man entered the church and caused a disturbance before being escorted out the deputy, who serves as a security officer for the church. The man allegedly punched the deputy and tried to grab his gun prior to being shot.