JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a mobile home fire on Friday, September 29.

The fire happened around 11:00 p.m. on Slaughter Pen Road in Laurel.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said firefighters found the single wide mobile home fully engulfed and threatening two other mobile homes.

The resident was able to escape the fire, but at least two dogs and an unknown number of cats were unaccounted for.

Officials said firefighters located a propane cylinder with the safety valve compromised. When the tanks get extremely hot, there is a risk of a violent explosion.

Firefighters had to douse the tank with water to prevent a possible explosion. Homeowners are encouraged to keep their tanks away from open flames.

Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a mobile home fire on Friday, September 29. (Courtesy: Powers VFD)

One person was treated and released at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.