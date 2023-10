JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was seriously injured after a lawn mower overturned in Jones County.

Volunteer firefighters responded to the incident in the 1800 block of Highway 15 south just before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 14.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they found one person had been seriously injured. During the rollover, the lawn mower lost some of its gasoline and started a nearby brush fire.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital for emergency care.