Jones County results of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from December 17, 2021, through January 1, 2022.
Jones County deputies were able to work overtime with a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.
Deputies reported the following results:
- DUI-Alcohol: 15 arrests
- DUI-Other (Drugs): 11 arrests
- DUI-Assist to Others: 15 arrests
- Child Endangerment DUI: 1 arrest
- Uninsured Motorist: 133 citations
- No Driver’s License: 72 citations
- Seatbelt Violation: 69 citations
- Written Warnings: 42 citations
- Suspended Driver’s License: 33 citations
- Reckless Driving: 13 citations
- Child Restraint Violation: 9 citations
- Felony Arrests: 8 arrests
- Drug Arrests: 6 arrests
- Fugitive Apprehended: 6 arrests
- Speeding: 1 citation
“The impaired driving enforcement campaign was a huge success as we took a number of impaired drivers off our roadways which potentially saves lives and prevents crashes,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin.