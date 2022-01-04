Jones County results of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from December 17, 2021, through January 1, 2022.

Jones County deputies were able to work overtime with a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.

Deputies reported the following results:

DUI-Alcohol : 15 arrests

: 15 arrests DUI-Other (Drugs) : 11 arrests

: 11 arrests DUI-Assist to Others : 15 arrests

: 15 arrests Child Endangerment DUI : 1 arrest

: 1 arrest Uninsured Motorist : 133 citations

: 133 citations No Driver’s License : 72 citations

: 72 citations Seatbelt Violation : 69 citations

: 69 citations Written Warnings : 42 citations

: 42 citations Suspended Driver’s License : 33 citations

: 33 citations Reckless Driving : 13 citations

: 13 citations Child Restraint Violation : 9 citations

: 9 citations Felony Arrests : 8 arrests

: 8 arrests Drug Arrests : 6 arrests

: 6 arrests Fugitive Apprehended : 6 arrests

: 6 arrests Speeding: 1 citation

“The impaired driving enforcement campaign was a huge success as we took a number of impaired drivers off our roadways which potentially saves lives and prevents crashes,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin.