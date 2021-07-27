Jones County Schools prepare for students to return to class

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with schools districts in Mississippi are looking at new recommendations amid the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

In the Pine Belt, Jones County Schools Superintendent Tommy Parker said they’re monitoring the latest with the variant.

“We already have plans in place to recommend our students wear masks and also those that are eligible try to encourage them to get the vaccinations,” Parker stated.

Even though faces masks are recommended, the superintendent said the district will not make them mandatory.

“At this time point in time, we aren’t mandating vaccinations or masks by students or staff.”

Parker said the district will prompt parents through an alert now system to monitor their children before the start of each week.

The district also added a new program for kindergarten students in West Jones. There are programs in place to help students who may have fallen behind during virtual learning.

“We added an eighth period, so we block throughout the day to help assist our students in getting caught up with some learning loss dealing with abbreviated school day or being virtual learners,” Parker explained.

Students will return to class on Friday, August 6, in Jones County.