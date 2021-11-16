Jones County sex offender arrested after showing up to sheriff’s office drunk, deputies say

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jones County deputies said a man who was registering as a sex offender was drunk when he arrived at the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, Justin Walters, 33, showed up a month early to re-up his registration. He was arrested by deputies and charged with public drunkenness.

They said Walters drove himself to the sheriff’s office. He was not seen driving his vehicle by law enforcement, and he was not able to be charged with a DUI offense.

Deputies said Walters is currently compliant with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office as a sex offender.

Investigator Wesley Waites said, “It is not recommended that you show up at the Sheriff’s Department while drunk. Even worse is the high probability that this subject operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated thereby putting others on our roadways at risk. There is much to be said for making good and proper decisions.”