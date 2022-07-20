JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County Sheriff’s Department sergeant helped save an unresponsive four-month-old boy.

Sgt. Stephen Graeser performed CPR and rescue breathing on the child at a home on Red Hill Florence Road in Jones County on Wednesday, July 20.

Investigators said the child suffered a medical emergency and was not breathing. The child was already turning blue with Graeser arrived at the scene.

The child was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) and later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with a pulse. There’s no word on the child’s condition as of Wednesday evening.

“Our personnel are trained in Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Rescue Breathing which Sergeant Graeser performed for several minutes until advanced medical care arrived,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We are praying for this child and his family. Sergeant Graeser’s actions in administering medical care to this child and giving him a chance at survival were exemplary.”