Jones County Sheriff wants fix for loose dog problem

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin asked the Jones County Board of Supervisors for help with the county’s loose dog problem in a meeting on Monday, December 6.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Berlin wants a new ordinance to hold owners accountable for loose dogs. He explained that the county receives more animal calls than it can afford.

He said people also have few options to manage a loose dog problem. According to Berlin, a property owner was having problems with a bulldog killing his goats and was told his only solution would be to shoot the dog. The property owner said he didn’t want to get sued.

Board President Johnny Burnett said in the past, a high percentage of neighbors voted against a leash law in the county.

Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley was asked to research statutes in other counties.