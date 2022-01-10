Jones County Sheriff’s Department accepting applications for 2022 Training Academy

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) is accepting applications for the 2022 Part-Time Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy.

Applications can be picked up at JCSD at 419 Yates Avenue in Laurel from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The academy begins in February with an entry physical training test, and classes begin in March. The application deadline is February 15, 2022.

Applicants can contact Academy Director Eddy Ingram at (601)-319-9516 or Academy Secretary Melissa Kelland at (601)-422-5912 for questions.