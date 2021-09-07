Jones County Sheriff’s Dept. collecting donations for Hurricane Ida survivors

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has partnered with Ignite Church to host a Hurricane Ida Relief Supplies Drive.

They will collect donations until Friday, September 10. The following items are needed:

Non-perishable food

Bottled water

Sports drinks

Cleaning supplies

Baby formula

Diapers

Manual can openers

Bathroom supplies

No clothes are needed at this time.

Donations can be dropped off at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department main office location at 419 Yates Avenue in Laurel this week from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.