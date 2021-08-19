Jones County Sheriff’s Dept. receives donation for new K-9

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) received a $5,000 donation from the Sertoma Club of Laurel to help purchase a new Patrol K-9.

Sertoma Club of Laurel President Jason Hoffman presented the donation check to JCSD Captain Scott Sims at the club meeting held at the Laurel Country Club.

“We greatly appreciate the Sertoma Club of Laurel for this incredible donation. Having a Patrol K-9 on duty 24 hours a day is critical, and this donation will go toward that effort,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin.

The purchase cost and K-9/Handler training can cost upwards of $18,000. JCSD has for patrol squads with three K-9s total.

Anyone interested in donating to JCSD’s K-9 Fundraising Drive can call Sheriff Joe Berlin at 601-425-3147.