Jones County Sheriff’s Office adding new K9 after receiving donations

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a new Patrol K9 in service after neighbors and businesses donated money.

JCSD Deputy-K9 Handler Cody Pitts and K9 Leo. (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

“We cannot say thanks enough to everyone who donated funds to allow us to purchase a K9 for our one remaining Patrol Squad that did not have a K9 asset available,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

He continued, “In fact, donors provided enough funding to pay for the purchase of the new K9, training, equipment such as a K9 ballistic vest, and other necessary supplies for our K9 Unit. We made a need known and the good people of Jones County met that need. We are blessed to live in Jones County where we receive such great support.”

Officials said the new K9 will be ordered in the coming week. Both the K9 and handler Deputy James Bell will undergo training, which will lead to certification.

The Patrol K9 will be trained in handler protection, tracking, and narcotics detection.

Once the new K9 is certified, all four Jones County Sheriff’s Office patrol squads will have a K9 asset in service.