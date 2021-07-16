Jones County Sheriff’s Office asks for donations for new K9

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the department is seeking donations for a new patrol K9 to fill their need to have a K9 assigned to each patrol squad. Currently, the department has three K9s assigned.

Berlin said the new K9 would be certified for criminal apprehension, narcotics, tracking and K9 handler protection. The K9 and the training will cost up to $15,000, according to Berlin. He said the department does not have the funds budgeted for this fiscal year for a new K9.

If you would like to make a donation, they can be mailed to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 419 Yates Avenue, Laurel, MS 39440.