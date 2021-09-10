Jones County Sheriff’s Office donates relief supplies for Hurricane Ida survivors

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office announced thousands of pounds of donated relief supplies are headed to First Baptist Church of Golden Meadow in hard hit Lafourche Parish, Louisiana.

The department sponsored the relief supplies to drive with thousands of items being donated by residents, churches, businesses, and organizations.

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

“We cannot say thanks enough to all who donated relief supplies to help those in Louisiana whose lives were impacted by Hurricane Ida,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “The residents who receive these supplies will certainly be blessed by the incredible generosity of the good folks here in the Pine Belt.”